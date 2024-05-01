Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at DA Davidson

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HTLF. Raymond James upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average is $33.85. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.73 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.01%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,623,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,152,000 after acquiring an additional 34,571 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

