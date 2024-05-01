Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Reaches New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $41.43 and last traded at $41.43, with a volume of 12052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.72.

The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HTLF. TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,594,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

