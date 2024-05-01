Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) Insider Darren Littlewood Buys 22,615 Shares

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) insider Darren Littlewood purchased 22,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £41,159.30 ($51,701.17).

Get Henry Boot alerts:

Darren Littlewood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Darren Littlewood sold 11,191 shares of Henry Boot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.25), for a total value of £20,031.89 ($25,162.53).

Henry Boot Stock Performance

BOOT opened at GBX 187 ($2.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £250.56 million, a P/E ratio of 984.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Boot PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 170 ($2.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 250 ($3.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 181.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 188.35.

Henry Boot Increases Dividend

Henry Boot Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.93. This represents a yield of 2.39%. Henry Boot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,684.21%.

(Get Free Report)

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.