Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) Insider Darren Littlewood Buys 22,615 Shares

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) insider Darren Littlewood purchased 22,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £41,159.30 ($51,701.17).
Darren Littlewood also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 12th, Darren Littlewood sold 11,191 shares of Henry Boot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.25), for a total value of £20,031.89 ($25,162.53).
Henry Boot Stock Performance
BOOT opened at GBX 187 ($2.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £250.56 million, a P/E ratio of 984.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Boot PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 170 ($2.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 250 ($3.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 181.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 188.35.
Henry Boot Increases Dividend
Henry Boot Company Profile
Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Henry Boot
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.