Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Short Interest Update

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 758,700 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 718,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 401,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 1,070.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heritage Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $486.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.83 million. Research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Articles

