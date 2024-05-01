HF Sinclair (DINO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect HF Sinclair to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect HF Sinclair to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $54.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.22. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average of $56.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DINO shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

