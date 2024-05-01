Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) Insider Julie McEwan Purchases 25,000 Shares

Hostmore plc (LON:MOREGet Free Report) insider Julie McEwan acquired 25,000 shares of Hostmore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,280.62).

Julie McEwan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 28th, Julie McEwan purchased 27,856 shares of Hostmore stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £5,014.08 ($6,298.30).
  • On Wednesday, January 31st, Julie McEwan acquired 26,386 shares of Hostmore stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £5,013.34 ($6,297.37).

Shares of MORE stock opened at GBX 20.20 ($0.25) on Wednesday. Hostmore plc has a 12 month low of GBX 12.52 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 25 ($0.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,145.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.42. The company has a market cap of £25.48 million, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Hostmore Company Profile

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. It operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the TGI Fridays brand; cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand; and fast casual dining restaurants under the Fridays and Go brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

