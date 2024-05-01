Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Ichor worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ichor alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 498,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,780,000 after buying an additional 105,934 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 2.02. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $46.43.

Insider Activity

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $203.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $327,988.14. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $327,988.14. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,659 shares of company stock worth $3,652,848. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ICHR shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ichor

About Ichor

(Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.