Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Short Interest Up 12.0% in April

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,100 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the March 31st total of 140,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 97,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INVE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on Identiv from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Identiv Stock Down 1.8 %

INVE opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. Identiv has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $9.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Identiv had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Identiv will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Identiv in the third quarter worth approximately $829,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC grew its position in Identiv by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 426,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Identiv in the third quarter worth approximately $459,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Identiv by 74.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 47,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 20,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Identiv by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

Featured Stories

