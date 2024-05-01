Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Ambac Financial Group worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 274,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 166,239 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 408,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 160,709 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 586.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 164,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 140,260 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 427,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 73,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1,133.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 76,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 69,963 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $653.43 million, a P/E ratio of 96.34 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 6.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

