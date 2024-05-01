Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 44,408 R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,408 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter worth $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 28.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,097 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 429.5% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,623 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCM shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.87.

In other news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $143,959.18. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,579.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $18.70.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

