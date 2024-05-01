Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of AdvanSix worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 2.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 10.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AdvanSix news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,784,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,784,466.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,799.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,387 shares of company stock valued at $486,481. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on AdvanSix

AdvanSix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The company has a market cap of $674.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.73.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $382.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.80 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. Analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

About AdvanSix

(Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.