Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,849,000 after buying an additional 121,716 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 14.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 13.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NYMT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.81%.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

See Also

