Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,836 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Southside Bancshares worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.23. The company has a market cap of $807.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.54. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $112.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

In related news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 14,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $450,932.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,982.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

