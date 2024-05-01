Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2,010.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 301,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 286,870 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 47.5% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 408,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 131,479 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 19.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 801,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 130,457 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 13.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 951,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,145,000 after purchasing an additional 111,147 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 22.8% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 570,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 105,790 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chefs' Warehouse Stock Down 3.9 %

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $33.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 2.21. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

