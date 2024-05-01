Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $495,000 Position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,463 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of REX American Resources worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 671,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,344,000 after buying an additional 20,149 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 65,673 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,864 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REX American Resources Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $55.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $968.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.07. REX American Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $60.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $187.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of REX American Resources in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other REX American Resources news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $292,781.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,492,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,673,074.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other REX American Resources news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $5,942,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,512,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,861,163.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $292,781.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,492,305 shares in the company, valued at $86,673,074.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,984 shares of company stock valued at $6,643,493. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Profile

(Free Report)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Further Reading

