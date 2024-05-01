Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $549,000 Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of ScanSource worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ScanSource alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,804,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,681,000 after buying an additional 120,721 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 646,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after buying an additional 23,807 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 620,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,815,000 after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at $23,236,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 242,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 115,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Stock Down 1.8 %

ScanSource stock opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $45.10.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $884.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.10 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.