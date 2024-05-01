Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

JBSS stock opened at $99.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.05. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.02 and a 12 month high of $127.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.91 and its 200 day moving average is $100.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $291.22 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 22.78%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

