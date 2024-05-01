Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $544,000 in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,254,000 after buying an additional 120,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Weatherford International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,646,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,742,000 after purchasing an additional 76,058 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Weatherford International by 5.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,340,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,097,000 after purchasing an additional 65,935 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Weatherford International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,284,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,675,000 after purchasing an additional 191,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Weatherford International in the third quarter valued at about $114,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weatherford International

In other Weatherford International news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 40,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total value of $4,001,404.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,365,629.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total transaction of $1,078,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,406.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 40,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total value of $4,001,404.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,019 shares in the company, valued at $12,365,629.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,455 shares of company stock valued at $14,863,464. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Weatherford International from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Weatherford International from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WFRD

Weatherford International Price Performance

Weatherford International stock opened at $123.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.87 and its 200 day moving average is $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. Weatherford International plc has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $129.70.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Weatherford International Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.