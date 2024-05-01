Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 26,859 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2,642.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 19,947 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $26,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,388 shares of company stock worth $340,018 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of RGR opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.32. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $58.44.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.