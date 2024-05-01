Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $617,000 Investment in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Get Cable One alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CABO. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 5.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Cable One by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 43.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 3.7% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Stock Down 1.1 %

Cable One stock opened at $393.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.18. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $373.37 and a 1-year high of $768.75. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $10.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.86 by ($2.20). Cable One had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $411.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.66 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $460.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $627.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cable One

Cable One Profile

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.