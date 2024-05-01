Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 31.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $100.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.20 and a 52 week high of $134.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.14.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.36 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 124.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.39%.

In other news, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,360,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,360,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $293,521.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,180.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,142 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

