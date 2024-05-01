Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 2,201 Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Anywhere Real Estate worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 20.0% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 609.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 9.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 55.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

HOUS opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $9.43.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. Anywhere Real Estate’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

