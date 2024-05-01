Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 6,742 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KGH Ltd raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 119.3% in the third quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 8,586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,704,000 after buying an additional 4,670,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,295,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,348,000 after buying an additional 41,260 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 13.9% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,485,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,107,000 after acquiring an additional 180,917 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 7.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,321,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 96,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 60,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

CRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

NYSE CRK opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.70. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $13.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.38.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Comstock Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $410.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue acquired 12,500,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $100,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,821,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,364,289.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

