Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KREF. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.96.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 364.56 and a current ratio of 364.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.51 million, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $151.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.39%.

In other news, COO W Patrick Mattson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,095.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew A. Salem acquired 26,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $252,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,203.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO W Patrick Mattson acquired 10,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,095.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

