Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth about $73,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Mister Car Wash by 57.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Mister Car Wash by 59.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the period.

Mister Car Wash Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MCW stock opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $230.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.89 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mister Car Wash news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $37,350.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,944.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,161 shares of company stock worth $824,667 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCW

Mister Car Wash Profile

(Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.