Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AHH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHH stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.36 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.59). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Armada Hoffler Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,639.67%.

In other news, Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $46,665.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,491.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,129 shares of company stock worth $74,291. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

