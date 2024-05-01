Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,097 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of SpartanNash worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 132.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 28.5% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 41.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded SpartanNash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

SpartanNash Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SPTN opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.63.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SpartanNash

In other SpartanNash news, Director William R. Voss sold 16,439 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $326,149.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,520.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.