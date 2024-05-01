Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,406 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 86.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 44.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 13.3% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 56.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.35. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.25.

Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $230.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Golden Entertainment’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.