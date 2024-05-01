Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,429 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 0.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 177,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 7.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 11.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 2.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 11.0% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva stock opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.57. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $16.86.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 57.89% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The business had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INVA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

