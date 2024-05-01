Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,487 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Methode Electronics worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $1,603,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2,182.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $431.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $46.58.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.40). Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.15%.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

