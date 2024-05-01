Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 3,226 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAIN. Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 55.6% during the third quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 2,283,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,678,000 after acquiring an additional 816,070 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,131,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,848,000 after acquiring an additional 462,919 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,752,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after acquiring an additional 398,441 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth about $2,521,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 63.2% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 572,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 221,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,603.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $18.25.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.31 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

