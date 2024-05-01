Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 356 Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Hibbett worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 80.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in Hibbett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIBB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Hibbett from $74.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.50 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.79.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $86.24 on Wednesday. Hibbett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $86.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.72. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.75.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

