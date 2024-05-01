Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 39,681 Shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 39,681 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lazard were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard by 1,165.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 176,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 162,549 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 140,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 84.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,019,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,603,000 after acquiring an additional 466,301 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 55.1% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 47,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 16,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 22.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 245,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 44,976 shares during the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. Lazard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -110.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.55.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Lazard had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 37.47%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently -571.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lazard

In other Lazard news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $2,951,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,950,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Lazard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

