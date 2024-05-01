Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 550 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Proto Labs worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Proto Labs by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC increased its position in Proto Labs by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 251,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 161,008 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Proto Labs by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 234,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Proto Labs by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 168,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in Proto Labs by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 85,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 39,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $41.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.62. The stock has a market cap of $779.07 million, a P/E ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Proto Labs had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Proto Labs

Proto Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.