ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Short Interest Up 6.9% in April

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 318,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 582,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on IPA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $4.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.09.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 60.23%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million. Research analysts predict that ImmunoPrecise Antibodies will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,281,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,052 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 4.87% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

