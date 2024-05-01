Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 26,661 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 26,661 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total transaction of $3,919,700.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,081,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, April 15th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,244 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $147,625.48.

On Monday, March 25th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 2,953 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $375,592.07.

On Monday, March 18th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 612 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $75,618.72.

On Monday, February 26th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 16,060 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $1,624,629.60.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $159.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -455.37 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 6.87. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.39 and a 1-year high of $160.71.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 60.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Impinj by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Impinj by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.89.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

