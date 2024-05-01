Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Impinj were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Impinj by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,028,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,710,000 after purchasing an additional 31,289 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,290,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Impinj by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,260,000 after buying an additional 292,470 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Impinj by 249.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 795,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,802,000 after acquiring an additional 568,301 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 365,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after acquiring an additional 31,556 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Impinj in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.89.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $159.38 on Wednesday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $160.71. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.06.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 26,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $3,919,700.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,081,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 26,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $3,919,700.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,081,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Umesh Padval sold 3,475 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.39, for a total value of $526,080.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,255.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,321 shares of company stock valued at $19,859,014 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

