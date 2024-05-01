InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Short Interest Down 6.4% in April

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the March 31st total of 5,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.
Read Our Latest Analysis on InMode
Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode
InMode Stock Performance
NASDAQ INMD opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. InMode has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.16.
InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that InMode will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.
About InMode
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than InMode
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.