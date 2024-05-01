Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Innoviz Technologies Stock Up 25.8 %
Shares of INVZW opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40. Innoviz Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $3.01.
Innoviz Technologies Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Innoviz Technologies
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.