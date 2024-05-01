Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 492,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
INO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on INO
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
INO stock opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $40.59. The firm has a market cap of $267.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.11.
About Inovio Pharmaceuticals
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.
