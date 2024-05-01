Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 2,430,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Get Integer alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integer by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Integer by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Integer by 66.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Integer by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ITGR. Bank of America upgraded Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Integer Price Performance

Shares of Integer stock opened at $111.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.61. Integer has a 12 month low of $69.40 and a 12 month high of $123.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.78 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Integer will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.