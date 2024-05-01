Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 2,430,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integer by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Integer by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Integer by 66.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Integer by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have weighed in on ITGR. Bank of America upgraded Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.
Shares of Integer stock opened at $111.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.61. Integer has a 12 month low of $69.40 and a 12 month high of $123.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.01.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.78 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Integer will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
