International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,623 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 3,182.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,233,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,862,000 after acquiring an additional 214,666 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,195,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,359 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,196,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,305,000 after purchasing an additional 419,900 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,476,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,635,000 after buying an additional 92,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 23.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,027,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,641,000 after buying an additional 195,108 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $574,644.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,623,452.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $201,922.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $574,644.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,452.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,983. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

RARE stock opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.06.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 139.70% and a negative return on equity of 369.54%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.16) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.38 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

