International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,645 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Get Fluor alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 7,142.9% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fluor in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

Fluor Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE FLR opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $43.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.04, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.12.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.