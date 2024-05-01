International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 224,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 56,034 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,689,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HERO opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.63 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.88.

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

