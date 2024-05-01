International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 856 iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,797,000 after purchasing an additional 26,469 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,962,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,997,000 after buying an additional 359,908 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,262,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,425,000 after acquiring an additional 41,052 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,111,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,762,000 after acquiring an additional 68,983 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 67.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,950,000 after buying an additional 231,077 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.11.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $109.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.02. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $134.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 1.31.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.66). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.38% and a negative net margin of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $132.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $928,725.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,971,405.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $928,725.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,405.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 24,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $3,012,533.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,954,629.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,052 shares of company stock worth $4,274,942 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

