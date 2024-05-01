International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $560,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,892.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $103,997.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,141.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $560,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,892.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,260 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MWA. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $16.93.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.64 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

About Mueller Water Products

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.