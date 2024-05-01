International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 1,824.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,682,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,474,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,974,000 after purchasing an additional 237,398 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,214,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,384,000 after purchasing an additional 79,602 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,068,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,045,000 after purchasing an additional 215,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,885,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,717,000 after purchasing an additional 623,998 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PYCR. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.35.

In other news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $29,001.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $29,001.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $27,596.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYCR stock opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.19, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 13.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $159.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.49 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

