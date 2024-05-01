International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 4,233.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000.

In related news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $142,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POR shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average of $41.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.57.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.94 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.80%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

