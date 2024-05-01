International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) by 114,375.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verastem were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Verastem alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verastem in the third quarter valued at $1,653,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Verastem in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 27.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VSTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.79.

Verastem Stock Up 3.6 %

Verastem stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.65. Verastem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.20). As a group, research analysts expect that Verastem, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Verastem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.