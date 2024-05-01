International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 17,197 Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Free Report) by 108.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,197 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vuzix worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vuzix alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUZI. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 57.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 20,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 77.4% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 123,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 53,851 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 2.2% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 337,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 25.2% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Vuzix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vuzix

In other news, Director Timothy Heydenreich Harned bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 186,016 shares in the company, valued at $243,680.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $54,375 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Stock Performance

NASDAQ VUZI opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. Vuzix Co. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $6.06. The company has a market cap of $86.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 413.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.52%.

About Vuzix

(Free Report)

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, defense and security, and medical markets; Vuzix Z100, Vuzix Blade, and Vuzix Shield smart glasses; original equipment manufacturer waveguide optics and display engines; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware, and supports various ERP systems and modern-day warehouse picking with wearable devices, as well as custom solutions and engineering solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.